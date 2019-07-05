Dundalk drama group and Hector feature in FleadhTV promotional video

A group of drama students from Dundalk’s MAD Youth Theatre travelled to Drogheda on Tuesday to take part in something very special - an epic launch video to whet the appetite of music fans attending the Fleadh which will take place Drogheda from August 11 to 18.

The popular Dundalk drama group, who have a premises on Earl Street, put on their best Táin march battle gear to add a bit of colour and attitude to the FleadhTV showcase video.

Over 300 young people, three presenters and an even Irish wolfhound got involved on the day to build up excitement ahead of the traditional music festival which will thousands of visitors descending on the wee county from all corners of the country and many parts of the world.

Performers from Nós Nua - Louth Youth Folk Orchestra, Droichead Youth Theatre, Monaghan Sean Nós & Set Dancers, Táin March Festival Group, Boomerang Centre & Cafe Group, Drogheda Girl Guides, St Oliver's Scout Centre Drogheda, LoveDrogheda, Robinson School of Irish Dancing, Scoil-Rince Mona Ni Rodaigh, also took part in the launch video alongside the MAD Youth Theatre young actors.

Speaking about their participation in the day's events Kwasie Boyce, Creative Director at MADYT said: “We are so happy and proud to be part of this exciting video launch of Fleadhtv promotional video bring a bit of drama in the midst of the music and dancing and representing Irish heritage as Tàin Warriors. A huge bualadh bos to all the incredibly talented young people involved.”

Broadcast live over four evenings from Thursday, August 15th to Sunday 18th, FleadhTV is on air from 8.30pm until 11.30pm nightly on TG4 and will be available worldwide on the TG4 player, www.fleadhcheoil.ie and on www.fleadh.tv FleadhTV airs for three hours of the best of Irish music.

The lineup for series seven of FleadhTV is shaping up to be one of the best yet. Acts already confirmed include:

Hot House Flowers :: Frankie Gavin & The Provenance :: Horslips :: Kilfenora Céilí Band :: Lankum :: Zoe Conway with Dubliners legend John Sheahan :: The Stevie Dunne Band :: Altan :: Fidil :: Kate Rusby Band and more!

The Fleadh will celebrate Irish music and culture with an expected 8000 musicians at competitions and impromptu sessions at local venues and taking place on the streets of Louth during August.