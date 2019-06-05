WATCH: It's raining cats and dogs in Dundalk this afternoon

The first day of the school exams usually bring glorious sunshine but this afternoon there have been very heavy rain showers in Dundalk. Heavy rain fell this afternoon with more rain predicted this evening and tonight.

According to Louth Weather, 42mm of rain has fallen since yesterday morning.

"To put this into some perspective, there was 45mm in the full month of May," Louth Weather points out.

Met Eireann issued a status yellow rainfall warning this morning to seven counties this morning including Monaghan and Cavan, but not Louth. According to the agency, another 25 to 32 mm of rainfall expected over 24 hours.