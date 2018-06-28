Dundalk cyclists channel Enrique Iglesias for charity fundraiser

A group of Dundalk pals have created a hilarious homage to Enrique Iglesias hit song I Can Be Your Hero Baby in aid of their upcoming epic charity cycle.

The group of friends say they created the cheesy video to "go big" with this year's Town2Town charity cycle.

The charity challenge will see them cycle 400km in two days (on the 18th and 19th August) from Dundalk to Tralee to raise as much money as they can for Make A Wish, Anamcara, North Louth Hospice and SOSAD.

For more details see: www.gofundme.com/town2town-2018

One of the organisers said: "Town 2 Town is a 400km cycle completed over 2 days from Dundalk to Tralee on Friday 17th of August to Saturday 18th of August.

"I set up the cycle in 2015 to raise funds for 3 seperate charities; Friends of A, Make A Wish and Alzheimers Association of Ireland. Since then we have raised almost 60,000 for these charities and others including Donal Walsh LiveLife & The Irish Motor Neuron Disease Association. Now we ride again in 2018 for Make A Wish, AnamCara, North Louth Hospice & SOSAD.

This year we will once again aim to land in Tralee, at the Rose of Tralee festival Saturday evening having completed the 400 KMtrek, with a stopover in Moneygall to fundraise that night in Ollie's Bar."