Local comedian Lisa Casey's new video shows how to meditate in a very Dundalk way

If you're from the town and you enjoy a bit of mindfulness, you'll be sure to identify with the latest video from Dundalk comedian, Lisa Casey.

In the video which is named "If meditation tapes where made in Dundalk" Lisa tells viewers to "relax and think of the Cooley mountains, which are the most beautiful mountain range in Europe."

Have a look at the video for yourself and be sure to follow Lisa to keep in the loop with her many upcoming live comedy dates this summer via www.facebook.com/pg/LisaCaseyComedy

Lisa was named Irish Comedian of the Year 2017 at the Vodafone Comedy Carnival in Galway.