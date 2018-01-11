WATCH: Dundalk lads come up with genius glove to prevent sprains in sport for BT Young Scientist

Bush Post Primary School students from Dundalk came up with a genius glove to prevent sprains to the hand in sport.

Aaron Carolan and Daragh Callan created new and improved Gaelic football gloves, 'Sprain Away Gloves', that offer light support to the fingers. It can help with both the healing and prevention of sprains.

The lads were supported at the RDS today (January 11) by teacher Gary Galvin.