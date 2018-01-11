VIDEO: Dundalk students look at Dublin's dominance in the GAA for BT Young Scientist

Students of De Le Salle College, Dundalk exhibited at the BT Young Scientist Exhibition at the RDS today, January 11.

Liam Cafferty, John Reel and Oisin Brennan wanted to know why Dublin have dominated inter-county football for the last decade.

They wanted to establish what level this domination starts and why.

As part of their research, they interviewed Dublin star Bernard Brogan.

The lads were supported by teacher, Cara McAdam.