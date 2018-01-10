WATCH: Dundalk students look at ways to ease stress levels at BT Young Scientist Exhibition
#BTYSTE
Students from St Vincent's Secondary School spoke to the Dundalk Democrat at the BT Young Scientist Exhibiton at the RDS on January 10.
Zara O'Shea, Isabelle Holmes and Grace Olamijuwon found that stress levels were high in their school, so they wanted to explore the effects mindful meditation would have on this, and sleep patterns in adolescents.
They found mindfulness had a positive effect.
