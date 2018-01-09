WATCH: Yosuke Sasaki's friend plays a Japanese piece on piano accompanied by violinist

CHOON Mon Lee, a friend of the late Yosuke Sasaki, played a Japanese piece on piano accompanied by Heather Oakes on violin at a vigil held in his memory in Dundalk last night.

Singer Lyndsey O'Neill also performed a "touching" rendition of John Lennon's 'Imagine' at the memorial for the 24-year-old killed on the Avenue Road on January 3 shortly before 9am.