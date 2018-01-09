WATCH: National Pen worker reads poem at Yosuke Sasaki's Dundalk vigil

FABIO Tereinto spoke at the vigil for the late Yosuke Sasaki as a representative of National Pen staff and recited a poem entitled 'They say there is a reason'.

Mr Tereinto was one of several National Pen employees who attended the memorial last night for the 24-year-old Japanese man who had been working at the company for six months before he was killed in Dundalk on January 3 at around 9am.

Tina Bellew from Castlebellingham worked with Mr Sasaki at National Pen. She said: "I didn't know him well but he always had a smile on his face and seemed like a lovely guy."

She added that the staff at National Pen are "devastated" over what happened to Mr Sasaki.

"We are very supportive to one another. It has brought the two teams a lot closer. I think the vigil is a credit to the town. It was very well organised."

A second National Pen employee, Catherine Crosby from St Nicholas Avenue, Dundalk said there was a "great turn out" for the vigil.