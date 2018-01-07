WATCH: Dundalk gardai 'not in a position' to comment on murder suspect's state-of-mind

DUNDALK gardaí are 'not in a position' to comment on the state-of-mind of the teenager accused of murdering a 24-year-old Japanese man, according to Chief Superintendent Christy Mangan.

Chief Supt Mangan made the comments at a press briefing held at Dundalk Garda Station on January 3 at 3pm, just six hours after Yosuke Sasaki was fatally wounded on the Avenue Road, Dundalk.

"I'm not in a position to make any comments about the state-of-mind of the suspect. Obviously, we are involved in an investigation which ultimately will end up in the courts and be subject to judicial investigation so it's very important that we conduct our business in a professional way," he said.

When he was questioned by a journalist present about the so-called "terror attack line" Chief Supt Mangan replied: "Well, a terror attack is a line of inquiry."

"It's certainly a line we would look at. We'll endeavour to establish the suspect's background, who they are, and where they've come from and why they're here."

He added: "Those are very important questions. We're endeavouring to ask and answer and as to why the attacks took place, why an innocent bystander who was on his way to work was attacked in the middle of Dundalk.

"That's exactly what we are endeavouring to discover."

Mohamed Morei, aged 18, was charged with the murder of Yosuke Sasaki at The Crescent, Dundalk at 5.20pm on January 4. He appeared at a special sitting of Dundalk District Court at 6.57pm that night.

Morei, whose nationality has not yet been confirmed, was brought into Dundalk District Court in handcuffs in relation to an attack which left one man dead, and assaults which left two men with non-serious injuries.

An application was made to remand the accused in custody.

The judge granted the application and the teenager has been remanded in custody. He is due to appear before Cloverhill District Court on Thursday, January 11, 2018 by live video link at 10am.

The judge directed that all appropriate psychiatric and medical treatment be made available to the accused.