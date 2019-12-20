VIDEO
WATCH: Dundalk family flown home for Christmas have emotional reunion at airport
There were plenty of hugs and tears of joy for one particular Dundalk family living abroad as they were flown home to spend Christmas with their family.
Courtesy of a Dundalk Credit Union competition, Niamh and Paul Muckian and their kids were flown back to Dublin airport this morning from Ontario in Canada to meet Niamh parents Lillie and Terry Dullaghan.
