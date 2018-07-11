WATCH: Dundalk man channels Bear Grylls in brilliant survival guide video

Dundalk man Conor Nixon is putting it up to well-known TV survival expert Bear Grylls with his new Youtube video series titled 'Conor Nixon Survival'.

The first video shows Conor giving lessons on how to make do when alone in the wilderness, with helpful tips such as what to do to get water and how to cross obstacles like a river.

The introduction to the video sets the tone perfectly:

"Conor and Big Mick(Camera man) make their way to the Cooley mountains to show you how to over come the obstacles you may encounter such as river crossing and hydration."

