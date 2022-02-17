READER POLL: Will you continue to wear a mask in shops and public transport?
YES
NO
NPHET has said the mandated use of face masks in most settings should be dropped from February 28.
The only mandated use of masks will be in medical settings if the government accepts the NPHET recommendation in the coming days.
It could mean an end to masks in retail, schools and on public transport although NPHET has said they would still be advisory in most settings, but not compulsory.
So, what do you think? Will you continue to wear your mask?
