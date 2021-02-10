VOTE NOW: It's time to choose Louth's Favourite Building

St Nicholas Church (The Green CHurch)

Roche Castle

St Patrick's Cathedral

Seatown Windmill

Cúchulainn's Castle

The Spirit Store

King John’s Castle, Carlingford

The Mint, Carlingford

Oriel Park

The Century Bar

St Joseph’s Redemptorist Church

Town Hall/An Táin Arts Centre

Dundalk Courthouse

County Museum, Dundalk

Louth County Library

Clarke’s Railway Station

Great Northern Brewery/ Harp Lager building

Grammar School Dundalk

Friary Church

O’Carroll’s Bar known as Tata’s

The Old Library

St Louis School

The Adelphi Building

Bellurgan House

St Vincent’s School

Anaverna House

Taaffe’s Castle Bar

The Dundalk AOH Hall

Ghan House

Dundalk Institute of Technology

Ballymascanlon cottages

The Marina Building, Carlingford

Townley Hall, Tullyallen

Ballymascanlon House Hotel

Dundalk Gaol

Louth County Hospital

Darver Castle

Marshes Shopping Centre

Lily Finnegan’s pub

Carlingford Presbyterian Church

Beaulieu House and Gardens

Ardee Castle

Millmount Museum and Martello Tower

The Boathouse, Blackrock

The Crowne Plaza

Coláiste Chú Chulainn

Dundalk racecourse stadium

Former Derryhale Hotel

Stephenstown House

Carrickdale Hotel

You have nominated your favourite buildings in Louth and now it’s time to get voting!

We issued the callout last week for readers to nominate their favourite buildings in the county and you responded in your droves.

You have produced a list of stunning entrants which shows just how many incredible buildings, and buildings with great memories attached, we have in the county.

It’s now over to you from today as we open an online public vote which will run until next Monday.

Your top five will make it through to the final shortlist which will be published in next week's Dundalk Democrat

From that shortlist, a panel of experts will pick the overall winner.