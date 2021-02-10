VOTE NOW: It's time to choose Louth's Favourite Building
VOTE NOW: It's time to choose Louth's Favourite Building
St Nicholas Church (The Green CHurch)
Roche Castle
St Patrick's Cathedral
Seatown Windmill
Cúchulainn's Castle
The Spirit Store
King John’s Castle, Carlingford
The Mint, Carlingford
Oriel Park
The Century Bar
St Joseph’s Redemptorist Church
Town Hall/An Táin Arts Centre
Dundalk Courthouse
County Museum, Dundalk
Louth County Library
Clarke’s Railway Station
Great Northern Brewery/ Harp Lager building
Grammar School Dundalk
Friary Church
O’Carroll’s Bar known as Tata’s
The Old Library
St Louis School
The Adelphi Building
Bellurgan House
St Vincent’s School
Anaverna House
Taaffe’s Castle Bar
The Dundalk AOH Hall
Ghan House
Dundalk Institute of Technology
Ballymascanlon cottages
The Marina Building, Carlingford
Townley Hall, Tullyallen
Ballymascanlon House Hotel
Dundalk Gaol
Louth County Hospital
Darver Castle
Marshes Shopping Centre
Lily Finnegan’s pub
Carlingford Presbyterian Church
Beaulieu House and Gardens
Ardee Castle
Millmount Museum and Martello Tower
The Boathouse, Blackrock
The Crowne Plaza
Coláiste Chú Chulainn
Dundalk racecourse stadium
Former Derryhale Hotel
Stephenstown House
Carrickdale Hotel
You have nominated your favourite buildings in Louth and now it’s time to get voting!
We issued the callout last week for readers to nominate their favourite buildings in the county and you responded in your droves.
You have produced a list of stunning entrants which shows just how many incredible buildings, and buildings with great memories attached, we have in the county.
It’s now over to you from today as we open an online public vote which will run until next Monday.
Your top five will make it through to the final shortlist which will be published in next week's Dundalk Democrat
From that shortlist, a panel of experts will pick the overall winner.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on