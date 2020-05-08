Vote
POLL: Vote for your favourite Dundalk cafe or restaurant
The Townhouse
The Roma
23 Seats
Roots & Green
Rocksalt (Dundalk)
Jade Adelphi
The Spotted Dog
Atami
Black Wok (Blackrock)
San Benditto
Red Rose Cafe
Wildwood Cafe
Willow Tree, Stephenstown Pond
Relish The Moment
Greenmount
Cluskeys Bar & Restaurant, Little Ash
Rocksalt (Blackrock)
The Europa
The Copper Kettle
Lisdoo Bar & Steakhouse
The Windsor
3rd Place
The Market Bar
Coffee Time
Coffee Depot
Grande Restaurant
River Cafe, Marshes
Park Cafe
The Rumhouse
The Brake
The Kingfisher
The Jockeys
Strandfield
Lennons Gastro Pub
We've received loads of nominations from Democrat readers for the title of Dundalk's favourite Cafe or restaurant.
We've checked and listed all the nominations and we can now reveal that there have been 34 cafes and restaurants nominated by the good folk of Da Town.
It's now over to you to vote for your favourite in our poll.
The poll closes on Saturday night and we will reveal the winner of the title of 'Dundalk's Favourite Cafe or Restaurant' on Sunday.
Get voting Dundalk! And show your favourite cafe or restaurant some love!
