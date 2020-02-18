Vote for your Snapshots Winner

**Drumroll please!** We've loved reeling in the years with your old snapshots over the last few weeks but now its time to pick your favourite snapshot.

The winner of our Snapshots competition will be announced on Friday, February 21 and will win an €800 voucher for our sponsors.

We hope you will enjoy spending your voucher at the below businesses: Felda Health Fitness and Spa / Pelican Promotions / Hagim Gas & Oil Plumbing & Heating Ltd / Kellihers Electrical / County Museum, Dundalk / Ireland Print Express / Imperial Hotel Dundalk / Carlton Hotel Blanchardstown.

Best of luck to Karla Doran and Rachel Woods. Get your votes in below!