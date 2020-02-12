GRAND FINAL WEEK

VOTE: Pick your top two Dundalk Democrat snapshots

Tia Clarke

Reporter:

Tia Clarke

Email:

tia.clarke@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Janet Mooney sent in this picture of her granda Michael Gernon doing a shoe delivery at the Clarks factory   

Olivia Matthews sent this picture in of Adam Matthews in Blackrock in the 80's 

Rachel Woods sent this snap in of herself from the 80's taking a stroll on a local beach 

Karla Doran sent in this snap of her grandfather cutting the leather in Clarks shoe factory 

Linda Carroll sent in this picture of herself feeding the ducks in Marian Park 

Debbie Kirke sent in this picture of her son who was found in the loo when he was 2 years old 

**Drumroll please!** We've loved reeling in the years with your old snapshots over the last few weeks but now its time to pick your TOP TWO favourite snapshots. 

The top two will go through to our grand final next week and battle it out in a readers poll for the grand final winner who will be announced on Friday, February 21.  

The overall winner will come away with an €800 voucher for our sponsors: Felda Health Fitness and Spa / Pelican Promotions / Hagim Gas & Oil Plumbing & Heating Ltd / Kellihers Electrical / County Museum, Dundalk / Ireland Print Express / Imperial Hotel Dundalk / Carlton Hotel Blanchardstown.  