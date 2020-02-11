SNAPSHOTS COMPETITION

VOTE: Pick your favourite Dundalk Democrat snapshots

Megan Grimes sent in this picture of Gerry 'Mungo' Grimes in the late 80's.

Martin Gilsenan sent in this picture and said: "Killneer, 1979. You can see Pope John Paul's helicopter arriving in the distance."

This picture of Thomas Grimes was taken between 1987 and 1989. It was sent in by Sharon Grimes

Rachel Woods sent in this picture of her taking in the sights at a local beach

The Grimes family outside the family home in Hughes Park in 1950. This snap was sent in by S. Grimes

We've had a great time reeling in the years looking through your old snaps and we've whittled it down to our fantastic finalists.  

Now it's time for you to pick your favourite picture which will go through to next week's GRAND FINAL to win our fabulous prize - €800 worth of vouchers for some fantastic local businesses.

So have a look through the images and pick your favorite!  

