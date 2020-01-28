VOTE: Pick your favourite Dundalk Democrat snapshots

SNAPSHOTS COMPETITION

Tia Clarke

Tia Clarke

tia.clarke@dundalkdemocrat.ie

This picture was sent in by Angela Mullin from Blackrock of her late mum Theresa Mullin looking very stylish in the 1970's 

Adam Matthews sent in this picture taken in the late 80's at the Blackrock promenade 

Karla Doran sent us this picture of her grandfather Joe Byrne cutting leather for shoes in Clarke's shoe factory in the 70's. 

Sarah McEneaney says: This is me and my cousins L-R Neil Murphy, myself, Derek Murphy and Mary Murphy. 

Angela Malone sent us this picture in of the Bush School Debs in 1991 saying: 'The year was 1991, the dress style was questionable, the perm even more questionable!!!' 

Aileen Casey sent in this snap of her family holidays on Port Beach 

Rose Bailey sent this picture in saying: "Christmas in Marian Park a long time ago. Santa called to every house in the estate and each family got a photo and presents for children."

Debbie Kirke shared this hilarious snapshot saying: "When my son was two he went missing in the house and we found him in the toilet! He is six today." 

We've had a great time reeling in the years looking through your old snaps and we've whittled it down to eight. 

Now it's time for you to pick your two favourites which will go through to next week's round and into the draw to win our fabulous prize - €800 worth of vouchers for some fantastic local businesses. 

Remember we still need your pictures for next week. Send us your snaps in before Friday to go into next week's draw. 

HOW TO ENTER 

1. Dig through your old printed photos (no digital versions please), find a cracker, take a picture on your phone and email it to editor@dundalkdemocrat.ie The picture could be from a social event, a landscape shot, a funny pic, or a holiday snap, or even a dodgy debs picture. Please include a contact number so we can call you to get some information about the picture.  


2. The best pics will get featured in our newspaper and our website. There'll also be a poll every week on our website where readers can vote for their favourite image. Over the next few weeks, six of our readers images will go forward to win an amazing prize package. 

3. The overall winner will come away with an €800 voucher for our sponsors: Felda Health Fitness and Spa / Pelican Promotions / Hagim Gas & Oil Plumbing & Heating Ltd / Kellihers Electrical / County Museum, Dundalk / Ireland Print Express / Imperial Hotel Dundalk / Carlton Hotel Blanchardstown. 

Get your entries in before Monday, February 3 and we'll put you in the hat to win! 