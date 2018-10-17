Live music this weekend at Punters Bar Dundalk

If you're looking for live music in Dundalk this weekend then a visit to Punters Bar on Park Street might be well worth your while.

Starting the weekend off, on Friday night from 10 pm sees Kaceyd take to the stage

Then on Saturday, Annie Powderly performs live from 10 pm.

Finally on Sunday evening from 6.30 pm, wind off the weekend with a live performance from The Long Riders.

To find out more, call Punters Bar on 042 935 4140.