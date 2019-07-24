Vegan chefs to host pop up night in Louth restaurant

Rocksalt restaurant has announced that they will be teaming up with local vegan chefs Dark Horse Pizzas for a special pop up night next Thursday, August 1.

In a post on Facebook the popular eatery said: "Check this out... evening dining take over...

"We are delighted to announce that we have teamed up with the amazing Dark Horse Pizzas and they will be taking over the kitchen next Thursday evening 1st August for a special evening dining pop up!!

"Spaces are limited for this evening so book quickly.. €40per Person and we will have a wine list available on the night.

"Call Daniel on 0879127174 to book or send us a DM on Facebook"

Dark Horse Pizzas is a Vegan Restaurant on Bellurgan Point which also offer cookery lessons and venue hire and catering services.

Here's what you can expect on the night.