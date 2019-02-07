Dundalk drama group needs you!

The Castle Players drama group would like to hear from anybody wishing to get involved in their forthcoming production of John B. Keane’s classic play, Sive.

The plot revolves around what happens when the scheming matchmaker, Tomasheen Sean Rua attempts to make a match between Sive, a school-girl, and an older Man Sean Dota.

John B. Keane is one of Ireland's best-loved writers, with Sive being one of his most popular plays.

Anybody interested in becoming involved, either acting or helping backstage are welcome to come along on Monday February 18 at 7.30 PM to the Community Room in, Tesco Extra, Dundalk.

Previous experience is not necessary as beginners are always very welcome.