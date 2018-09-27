Dundalk's Æ Mak release new single and striking video

Dundalk band Æ Mak, have released their new single and video for 'Too Sad to Sing'.

The striking video premiered over on Irish music blogger Nialler9's website earlier today.

The music blogger gave it his seal of approval and wrote: "Æ Mak’s stellar reputation as an art-pop artist reaches new heights today with the release of the single and video for ‘Too Sad Too Sing’.

"The song finds artist and songwriter Aoife McCann delving deeper into the complexity of a post-romantic emotional fallout. In this sense, the track feels like a spiritual successor to ‘Love Flush‘, released earlier this year."

Nialler9 also said: "‘Too Sad To Sing’ also marks the third released collaboration between Æ Mak and producer Lullahush(who was interviewed on our latest podcast), a pairing which has helped the project hone in on a distinctly experimental pop sound.

"There’s a refined clarity in the opening synth patterns which work superbly in tandem with McCann’s falsetto vocal performance, the best heard yet on an Æ Mak song. These are wonderfully offset by the fullness of a sweeping bass line. It’s clean, crisp songwriting and production, among the very best heard on a domestic release this year.

"The accompanying video, with artistic direction provided by McCann herself, showcases the artist’s eye for composing a frame and boasts a charismatic colour palette, mostly made up of soft pastels."

Æ Mak will perform in The Grand Social at 11.15pm on Friday October 28 as part of Hard Working Class Heroes.

Frontwoman Aoife McCann featured in the Dundalk Democrat's My Dundalk life feature in this week's paper.