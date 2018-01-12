What's on in Dundalk this weekend: Chalk these events down in your social calendar
At a loss for what to do in Dundalk this weekend? Let The Dundalk Democrat guide you through the top picks of events happening about 'The Town' over the next few days.
Friday, Saturday & Sunday
Sleeping Beauty Pantomime @ An Táin Arts Centre
Dundalk Musical Society along with their principal sponsor
Tickets available
Saturday
David Bowie - Pop-up Celebration of his Life @ Classified Records
Still at a loss over the death of David Bowie? Head down to Classified Records on the
Rebel Rebel: The David Bowie Experience @ The Spirit Store
Why not continue on the Bowie-themed celebrations by heading down to The Spirit Store on Saturday night to see Rebel Rebel: The David Bowie Experience? A blurb on the Spirit Store's website says: "Expect experienced musicians who don't regard themselves as a covers band but as Bowie fans playing music we love to Bowie fans. Rebel Rebel
Tickets are €13.50 and can be bought from the bar, www.spiritstore.ie/tickets & McAteers The Food House
Dark Horse Pizza Supper Club @ Bellurgan point road, Dundalk
Join local vegan pizza gurus Dark Horse Pizza for a unique night out with friends and some seriously tasty food to boot. Included in your €30 ticket is two courses, a drink on arrival, live music from
