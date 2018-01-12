What's on in Dundalk this weekend: Chalk these events down in your social calendar

At a loss for what to do in Dundalk this weekend? Let The Dundalk Democrat guide you through the top picks of events happening about 'The Town' over the next few days.

Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Sleeping Beauty Pantomime @ An Táin Arts Centre

Dundalk Musical Society along with their principal sponsor CuChullain Credit Union are delighted to announce that booking is now well underway for their annual pantomime which this year is the all-time favourite “Sleeping Beauty”. Last year marked a very special year for the Society as the panto celebrated its Silver Jubilee, oh yes it did! Now, fresh from the success of their recent production “Me and My Girl” this hard-working crew are preparing to tread the boards once again. The show opened in An Táin Arts Centre on Tuesday 9th of January 2018 and will run until Sunday 14th at 8pm nightly with matinees on Saturday 13th and Sunday 14th at 2.30pm.

Tickets available via: https://antain.ticketsolve.com/shows/873580616?_ga=2.155138360.1256495770.1515769210-34849783.1512988681

Saturday

David Bowie - Pop-up Celebration of his Life @ Classified Records

Still at a loss over the death of David Bowie? Head down to Classified Records on the Demense this Saturday to mark two years since the musical icon's death. The good people at Classified will be hosting a Bowie Party in honour of their " favourite starman ". There'll be 4 DJs pumping out Bowie classics, a chance to win a free Bowie record (details of how to enter on the Facebook event page) and even some coffee and "Bowie biscuits" on the day. It all kicks off at 1pm and wraps up at 6. For more details see: https://www.facebook.com/events/150405665619665/



Rebel Rebel: The David Bowie Experience @ The Spirit Store

Why not continue on the Bowie-themed celebrations by heading down to The Spirit Store on Saturday night to see Rebel Rebel: The David Bowie Experience? A blurb on the Spirit Store's website says: "Expect experienced musicians who don't regard themselves as a covers band but as Bowie fans playing music we love to Bowie fans. Rebel Rebel play a costumed show of Bowie’s greatest hits and key album tracks from 'Space Oddity' to 'Where Are We Now'.

Tickets are €13.50 and can be bought from the bar, www.spiritstore.ie/tickets & McAteers The Food House

https://www.facebook.com/events/2052014731491278/

Dark Horse Pizza Supper Club @ Bellurgan point road, Dundalk

Join local vegan pizza gurus Dark Horse Pizza for a unique night out with friends and some seriously tasty food to boot. Included in your €30 ticket is two courses, a drink on arrival, live music from lcoal musician Joey Edwards and the option to bring your own booze. The menu this weekend includes "Spicy Cauliflower ‘Wings’ w/ Slaw and a handmade Pasta dish". There are limited places left, so send the guys a message on Facebook if you and some friends would like to attend.

https://www.facebook.com/events/785376411650650/