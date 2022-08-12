Friday's weather forecast for Louth

Hot, dry and sunny today with highest temperatures of 25 to 30 degrees.
A sea breeze will develop through the day, keeping it slightly cooler near coasts. Otherwise, winds will be light.
It will be warm tonight with temperatures not falling below 13 to 17 degrees.
Dry and largely clear with a few mist and fog patches developing in a light breeze.
