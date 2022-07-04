Monday's weather forecast for Louth

Largely dry this morning with plenty of cloud, some sunny spells and isolated showers.
Longer spells of sunshine will develop later in the day.
Highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees in a mostly moderate west to northwest breeze.
Clear spells at first tonight but becoming cloudier with some patchy light rain or drizzle at times.
Temperatures won't fall below 8 to 11 degrees in light to moderate westerly breezes which will allow some mist patches to develop.
