Big change coming next week according to Met Éireann's latest weather forecast

More wet and windy weather will return to Irish shores in the middle of next week after a largely pleasant weekend, Met Éireann's latest forecast suggests.

While forecasting some nice sunny spells, frosty morning and just isolated showers over the coming days, Met Éireann has said that current indications suggest next "Wednesday and Thursday will turn increasingly windy with outbreaks of rain likely."

Looking back at this weekend, we can expect some nice crisp weather.

Met Éireann said: "Saturday will be a dry and sunny day. After a cold and frosty start, afternoon temperatures will range between 7 and 9 degrees as light to moderate northeast winds fall light and variable.

"Cold and mostly dry on Saturday night with just the chance of an isolated shower along eastern and southeastern coasts. Lowest temperatures of minus 3 to minus 1, coldest in the west of the country with frost and ice forming again in near calm conditions."

"A cloudier day on Sunday. It will stay mainly dry with light, isolated showers in the east. Afternoon temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in moderate east or southeast winds.

"Another cold night on Sunday night with clear spells and isolated light showers. Lowest temperatures of zero to minus 2 degrees with a moderate southeast breeze.

"A cold, breezy and cloudy day on Monday with patches of rain or drizzle, chiefly affecting southern and western counties. Afternoon temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees in fresh and gusty southeast winds.

"A cloudy and breezy night, Monday night, with patchy light rain and drizzle mostly affecting western and southern coastal areas. Lowest temperatures of plus 1 to plus 4 degrees in strong and gusty southeast winds.

"Tuesday will be a mainly dry and cloudy day, once again with patchy light rain and drizzle affecting coastal regions. Temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees in southerly breezes.

"Current indications suggest Wednesday and Thursday will turn increasingly windy with outbreaks of rain likely."