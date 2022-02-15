Search

15 Feb 2022

Today's weather in Louth

Jason Newman

15 Feb 2022 9:53 AM

jason.newman@dundalkdemocrat.ie

A mostly dry start with some sunshine and a few lingering showers slowly clearing.

Afternoon temperatures will range between 5 and 9 degrees in fresh westerly winds.

Another more active spell of rain extends from the west during the afternoon, then spreads throughout by evening, bringing rain, with heavy falls at times.

Very wet tonight with widespread rain continuing.

The rain will eventually clear eastwards overnight followed by scattered showers.

A cooler evening, but temperatures later on tonight will range between 9 and 11 degrees in a strong westerly wind.

