Today's weather in Louth

Weather forecast for Louth
Sunny spells to start for Valentine's Day, there'll be isolated showers early on, with the showers mostly dying out in the afternoon.
Highest temperatures 6 to 8 degrees with a fresh to strong northwest wind making it feel colder.
A cold and frosty start tonight the temperatures will rise through the night as a strengthening southwest wind veers westerly overnight.
Along with the wind will be heavy rain, bringing a risk of localised flooding in the midlands, the rain will clear eastwards overnight.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.