17/08/2021

LOUTH WEATHER: Humid conditions across the county today, with some drizzles expected

Temperatures are forecast to be between 17 and 20 degrees

This week's weather forecast for Louth

Today's weather forecast for Louth

Across Louth today, the weather is expected to be mostly mild, with some patches of rain and drizzle breaking out throughout the day.

Met Éireann have forecasted that the day will remain mostly cloudy and humid, with rain and drizzle expected intermittently throughout the day.

Highest temperatures today are set to be between 17 and 20 degrees.

The pollen count will remain low both today and tomorrow.

Later on this evening, there will be a mix of cloud and clear spells, with patches of drizzle to break out. 

Lowest temperatures this evening will be between 10 and 13 degrees.

Some mist and hill fog may form in places.

