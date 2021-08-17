LOUTH WEATHER: Humid conditions across the county today, with some drizzles expected

Today's weather forecast for Louth
Across Louth today, the weather is expected to be mostly mild, with some patches of rain and drizzle breaking out throughout the day.
Met Éireann have forecasted that the day will remain mostly cloudy and humid, with rain and drizzle expected intermittently throughout the day.
Highest temperatures today are set to be between 17 and 20 degrees.
The pollen count will remain low both today and tomorrow.
Today will be rather cloudy & humid with patchy light rain & drizzle, mainly over the W & N but sinking a little further S & E at times too. ️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 17, 2021
Highs 15°C in the NW to a mild 21°C in the SE with the best of the sunny spells ️ there, in a moderate, occasionally gusty NW wind. pic.twitter.com/bUoHKcXFF5
Later on this evening, there will be a mix of cloud and clear spells, with patches of drizzle to break out.
Lowest temperatures this evening will be between 10 and 13 degrees.
Some mist and hill fog may form in places.
More News
Jamie McGonigle's penalty going past Alessio Abibi in tonight's SSE Airtricity League encounter with Derry City at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium. Pic: Ben McShane/Sportsfile
