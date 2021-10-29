REVEALED: The five acts through to the final of Louth's Next Superstar

After a week of polling and thousands of votes cast for all our entries, the public has chosen the five finalists for Louth's Next Superstar.

The heats were very contested, but here are your five finalists:

HEAT 1 WINNER: Adam Loughran

HEAT 2 WINNER: Yelena McGeough

HEAT 3 WINNER: Barry Murphy

HEAT 4 WINNER: Caitlyn Carroll

HEAT 5 WINNER: Caoimhe McBride

THE FINAL

Voting for the final of Louth's Next Superstar is now open! Click the link below to cast your vote and help decide who will be Louth's Next Superstar!

In the final, the public vote will be combined with the adjudication from our expert panel of judges: Paul Hayes, Patricia Duffy and Colette McGahon.

The winner will receive a massive prize pack worth over €1,800, including €900 of Shop Local vouchers, €300 of An Táin vouchers, €300 of National Tile vouchers and €300 of Specsavers vouchers. Alongside this, the winner will also receive a recording session in the Lockup recording studio in Dundalk, as well as the opportunity to perform at the Spirit Store!

All voting in the final will close at 11pm on Friday, November 5th.