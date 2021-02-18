Dundalk's goalkeeping efforts bolstered as Peter Cherrie return confirmed

Dundalk FC have announced the signing of Scottish goalkeeper Peter Cherrie, who returns to the Lilywhites for a second spell in Louth after spending five years with the club between 2009 and 2014.

The 37-year-old made 200 appearances when last on the books at Oriel Park while also picking up an SSE Airtricity League and EA Sports Cup medal in what was the most successful period of his career.

The Bellshill native went on to have stints with Cliftonville, Bray Wanderers and Cork City before becoming an ever present at Derry City last season starting 52 of a possible 54 League Of Ireland matches, but was released by the Candystripes at the end of the season.

“It’s absolutely brilliant to be back,” he told dundalkfc.com. “If you had said this to me a month ago I’d have said there was no chance it would ever happen but when I got the call I was delighted.”

As reported by the Democrat, Cherrie had been training with the club in recent weeks alongside former Waterford, Cork City and Galway United shot stopper Tadgh Ryan as the two keepers searched for a new team.

The Scot also spent time inside the St Pats camp managed by former teammate Stephen O’Donnell but a return to Dundalk was believed to always be his preferred destination with plenty of other allies from his past still working at Oriel Park.

“There’s loads of familiar faces still around, Stephen McDonnell is doing the youth side, Liam Burns is doing his community side and there’s lads like Andy Boyle, Pat Hoban and Chris Shields who I played with in 2014 so it’s great to be back with them.”

The experienced keeper will have competition in the form of Alessio Abibi, but despite his age Cherrie has no intention of becoming a back up to the young Albanian.

“It’s never been in my nature to come and sit on the bench,” said Cherrie. “It’s just not in me. If that day comes, then I may as well retire.

“I’m here to push every single day and work every single day and I’ve told the coaching staff that. I might only have a couple of years left so I’ll be treating every day like it’s my last.”

Originally brought to Dundalk from Clyde by Sean Connor, it didn’t take Cherrie long to dislodge his fellow Scotsman Chris Bennion as the club’s number one – a position he held right up until his departure after becoming an LOI winner at the end of the 2014 season.