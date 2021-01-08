Dundalk swoop to sign international defender

Dundalk FC have completed the signing of Latvian international left-back Raivis Jurkovskis.

Jurkovskis, who has won 13 senior caps for his country, has joined Dundalk on a free transfer after his contract with FK Liepaja, where he made over 100 league appearances, had expired.

“Raivis can play at full-back, on either side,” said Lilywhites head coach Filippo Giovagnoli. “He’s a really good player; strong, fast and physical. He’s considered as one of the best players in Latvia.

"When we started watching him, we had no doubt he was the player for us.”

The 24-year-old Jurkovskis will fill the void left by Dane Massey, who is expected to sign for another League of Ireland club after he confirmed his departure late on Thursday evening.

Jurkovskis, who was a Latvian League winner as a teenager with FK Liepaja back in 2015, played and started at left-back in five of Latvia’s six UEFA Nations League games in 2020.

More arrivals are expected soon, with Faroe Islands international Sonni Nattestad being heavily linked, while interest in South Korean winger Han Eui-Kwon has been confirmed.

Meanwhile, former Dundalk player Stephen McDonnell, who The Democrat last week exclusively revealed was being considered, has returned to Oriel Park as Academy Manager.