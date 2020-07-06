Buttsy’s Bengal showing well ahead of Sprint Cup at Dundalk Stadium

Buttsy’s Bengal is making all the right shapes on the lead up to the Bar One Irish Sprint Cup, which kicks off at Dundalk Stadium on next Friday week. The Gerry Holian-trained youngster made his second visit to the track on last Friday night, and as was the case on his debut a week earlier, there were no flaws to be found in his performance.

Making no allowances for his inexperience, the son of Pinpoint Maxi and Killeacle Tammy maintained his unbeaten career record with win No4. And he was in a mighty hurry, stopping the 400 clock at 21.04 in his three-length win from Scully’s Allstar. That’s some going for one with so few runs to his credit.

Adding lustre to his display was the speed in which he made it to the corner from trap three. A 7.02 split is one that only the very best sprinters have recorded in previous renewals of the short-distance Classic.

The brindle-and-white 74-pounder is owned by a County Clare-based syndicate, and based in Holian’s Galway kennel won’t lack for solid Classic-winning backing when he goes in pursuit of a title won in 2018 and again last year by the Donegal Dynamo, Ardnasool Jet.

Trainer Holian brought up a double with Jumeriah Buddy taking the second of the three Sprint trials on the card. This lad is owned in partnership by Alex Mills and well-known entertainer, Jimmy Buckley, and he, too, caught the eye.

Running from the same trap three as his kennelmate, the Kinloch Brae dog dominated throughout, and on the way to an easy 21.28 win, registered a 7.07 split. Clearly, Holian will have a strong hand as he tries for his third win in the Bar One.

The hope is that the public will be allowed to attend when the competition gets underway on the 17th. Greyhound tracks are still out of bounds for all but owners, trainers, essential workers and the media, and it’s not known when restrictions will be eased.

Since the return of racing a few weeks ago, cards have also featured novice races, and some speedy first-timers have been seen out. Glengar Jack went into his first race on Friday night backed by two smart trials, and in making it a winning debut the Pat Buckley-trained December ’18 couldn’t have been more impressive. He wasn’t that well away, but it wasn’t long before he got into his stride. Stretching out impressively, he raced alone for most of the 525 trip, finishing with just over eight lengths to spare over his nearest rival in a time of 28.76.

Three winners from the previous week were in opposition in another 525, this one for the more experienced sorts. One of them, the Tyrone-owned Altmore Nidge prevailed, coming with a customary late run to take it right on the line. The 28.85 winner’s future would be over the longer distances.