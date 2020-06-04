Dundalk FC players test negative for Covid-19 in second batch of testing

Dundalk FC will return to training on Monday after players and staff at the club tested negative for Covid-19.

The League of Ireland's European qualifiers - Dundalk, Shamrock Rovers, Bohemians and Derry City - were screened for symptoms by the FAI on Monday, with no cases being shown up.

All four clubs will undergo further testing on Monday, June 8, when they return to collective training, as part of the pilot programme to ensure a safer return for football at all levels.