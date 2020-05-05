GAELS TALES | Brendan Nordon selects his Sean O'Mahony's and Louth all-time XVs

CLUB

Sean O’Mahony’s.

FIRST MEMORY OF YOUR CLUB

My first memories involve getting changed in St. Brigid’s Community Centre and having to cross the road to get to the pitch. I also recall being in the stands in 1992 at the intermediate final when Willie Crawley coined the phrase “The Quay’s Alive”.

BIGGEST RIVALRY

There have been numerous rivalries over the years, the Pat’s recently, but the one that endures is the Gaels.



WHY?

Tradition, proximity and frequency of playing each other.

BEHIND THE SCENES HERO

The ultimate unsung hero was Liam Morrow, who sadly passed away in 2015. Currently I would have to say Anto Mackin and Eamon Doyle. While it is fair to say they both like a moan every now and then, without them the club would be a much poorer place. They are also great men for organising a celebration.

MOST MEMORABLE WIN

We have been lucky in recent times that we have had some big wins but it is hard to look beyond the senior final in 2016. To win your first senior title is momentous and something that will live long in the memory down the Point Road.

WE STOLE IT OFF xx IN xx

We stole it off Naomh Malachi in 2005. We played them in the Division Two final and we were two points down with time up having been completely outplayed. The last play was a high ball into the square which was duly fisted to the net by David Dowling. He still talks about it! We went up to Division One and have remained there since.

MY O’MAHONY’S XV OF ALL-TIME

In picking my dream teams, I have based both of them on the last 20 years (21st century teams).

Kevin Brennan; Kurt Murphy/Gerard Dollard, Ronan Byrne, Michael Clarke; Keith McLaughlin, John O’Brien, Pat O’Brien; Shane Brennan, David Crawley/ Conor Martin; Conor Finnegan, David Dowling, Liam Dullaghan; Stephen Fisher, Conor Crawley, Stephen Kilcoyne.

YOUR O’MAHONY’S IN THREE WORDS

Community, Passion, Camaraderie.

BEST MEMORY OF SUPPORTING LOUTH

I really enjoyed the Kildare game in 2010, a glorious summer’s evening and a game to match, but my favourite memory was Tyrone in Navan in 2006. Tyrone, defending All- Ireland champions and we give them the fright of their lives. When we reflect, 2006-2010 was a very good era in Louth football.

BEST PLAYER YOU SAW PLAYING FOR LOUTH

Paddy Keenan.

LOUTH TEAM (21ST CENTURY)

Stuart Reynolds; David Brennan, Colin Goss, Dessie Finnegan; Ray Finnegan, Mick Fanning, John O’Brien; Paddy Keenan, Brian White; Christy Grimes, Mark Brennan, Mark Stan- field; JP Rooney, Shane Lennon, Aaron Hoey.

