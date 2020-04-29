FANZONE | Peter Gosling picks his all-time Dundalk FC XI, best players and greatest memories

FIRST MEMORY OF ORIEL PARK

Must have been around '67 to see the new floodlights, one of which blew down in a storm. Can't remember what the first game was but have been going up there ever since.

STAND OR SHED?

Stand now this last 30-odd years; used to be in the boys’ shed in the day, then I ‘graduated’ to the shed, then joined the Dad and brother in the stand in the mid-’80s.

CUP OR LEAGUE?

The brain would be a league guy but the heart and best memories would be of Cup finals and 99s in Balbriggan on the way home (if we won). Also a house with a Dundalk flag this side of Balbriggan on Cup final day.

FAVOURITE PRESENT PLAYER?

Would have to be Chris Shields but there are a good few who would be very close seconds.

ALL-TIME FAVOURITE?

I’d go for Martin Lawlor: a most impressive player in my younger years.

BIGGEST RIVALRY?

Probably Shamrock Rovers though Drogheda would, of course, be a close second.

OPPOSITION I’VE A SOFT SPOT FOR?

Bohs - I’ve some good memories of Dalymount, including Cup finals and Status Quo.

GAME OF THE KENNY ERA?

BATE all day; for the emotion and feel-good factor.

GAME OF THE MCLAUGHLIN ERA?

I think it has to be against Celtic in Oriel. We were so, so close and the atmosphere was great.

2019 IN A SENTENCE

Dundalk FC 20, Covid 19, has to be the result we are all looking for. Stay safe and well!!

ALL-TIME DUNDALK XI?

This is the hard part but I’ll give it a controversial shot: Alan O’Neill; Seán Gannon, Paddy Dunning, Dermot Keely, Martin Lawlor; Chris Shields, Richie Towell; Jimmy Dainty, Michael Duffy, Hilary Carlyle; and, finally, Pat Hoban.

It’s hard to know if the centre-back team of Brian Gartland and Andy Boyle would be a match for Paddy and Dermo; the same would be true of the likes of Terry Eviston and Martin Murray deserving a place.

Different times, different styles and most of all different memories. I guess that’s why I’m not the manager!!