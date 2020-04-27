Dundalk FC supporter organises fundraiser to help club through Covid-19 lockdown

A Dundalk FC supporter has set-up a 'gofundme' page, the proceeds of which will be donated to the club.

Ciarán Newberry is aiming to raise €2000, over €700 of which has already been gathered, to hand over to The Lilywhites for use in whatever way they see fit.

He said: "This is a fundraising goal set-up to help our club through this difficult time with the current pandemic.

"We have no gate revenue in over two months and little sales of merchandise at the minute due to everything that’s going on. These are very difficult times for League of Ireland clubs.

"Other clubs/fans have organised these fundraisers to help out their clubs and are receiving great donations. Hopefully we can follow suit and rally to this time help our club instead of save our club.

"Please donate what you can afford to help our club through this difficult time. Come on the town!

"This is a fan set up fundraiser. All proceeds go to Dundalk Football Club."

