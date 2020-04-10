Louth GAA to hold countywide solidarity display on Saturday night

Louth GAA is encouraging all its member clubs to switch on their pitch lights at 9pm on Saturday night in a portrayal of solidarity against Covid-19.

The move follows President Michael D Higgins' call for everyone in the country to light a candle tomorrow to symbolise the nation's "shared solidarity" in light of the present health emergency.

As you might be aware, the President of Ireland Michael D Higgins has called for everyone to light a candle to symbolise "Shared Solidarity" tomorrow Saturday 11th at 9pm. pic.twitter.com/JdYPpF1I5y — Louth GAA (@louthgaa) April 10, 2020

Thus, Louth's management committee are requesting outfits to flick on their switches for 10 minutes, while subsequently sending a video of the display to county PRO Mark Byrne - pro.louth@gaa.ie - for a unified publication.

In his Easter message, published on Thursday night, President Higgins said that lanterns will be placed at the doors of Aras an Uachatarain and asked the public to place lights in their windows in an effort to show “shared solidarity” and offer a “beacon of hope in a time of darkness”.