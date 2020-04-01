SELECTION | Dundalk FC all-time XI and subs made up of just one player from every title win

GK: Richie Blackmore (81-82)

The obvious inclusion between the posts. A native of Birmingham, Richie Blackmore played for 11 seasons at Oriel Park, winning three league titles and a trio of FAI Cups. Made almost 300 appearances for the club.

RB: Seán Gannon (2019)

An automatic entry given how integral he’s been to Dundalk’s five Premier Division victories in six seasons. With every passing campaign he just seems to have got better and in 2019, he was a member of a rock-solid back four that cruised to the league crown. The best player in the country last year.

CB: Dermot Keely (78-79)

Dundalk’s teak-tough warrior at the heart of the back four and Jim McLaughlin’s captain of the club’s maiden double-winning side. His performances in 1979 against Celtic could have resulted in a transfer to Parkhead. Only played at Oriel Park for three seasons, but retains legendary status.

CB: James Coll (90-91)

The Scot made over 200 appearances for Dundalk, winning two league titles. Player of the Year in 1991-92, Philip Quinn once wrote of Coll in the Irish Independent: “Norman Hunter bites legs, Vinnie Jones bites noses and a snarl from James Coll is usually enough to send goose pimples shooting up and down the necks of National League centre-forwards.”

LB: Tommy McConville (75-76)

Tommy McConville is Dundalk’s player of all-time. A three-time league title winner, who lined-out almost 600 times for the club, he graduated from a forward into a versatile defender. Once denied a transfer to Manchester United, when at Waterford, he was the winner of 17 major honours across a stellar career. Sadly passed away in 2013. A legend.

RM: Barry Kehoe (87-88)

A star of Turlough O’Connor’s double-winning team of 1988, Barry Kehoe played over 250 games in 11 seasons at Oriel Park. Hugely talented, as a stylish midfield-type, he scored for Manchester United in a friendly in 1982, but, surprisingly, Ron Atkinson never followed up his interest. Still, that was to Dundalk’s advantage as Kehoe became a household name through the ups and downs of the 1980s.

CM: Richie Towell (2015)

The star of Stephen Kenny’s double-winning side of 2015, Dubliner Towell earned legendary status through scoring 29 goals - a then record - in all competitions, including the winner in the FAI Cup final against Cork City. A hero during his three seasons, he won league winners’ medals in 2014 and 12 months later. Now playing in England’s League Two with Salford City.

CM: Chris Shields (2014)

Another who seems to get better with age, Chris Shields remains the heartbeat of Dundalk to this day. Far from first choice at the beginning of Stephen Kenny’s reign, the determined No5 seized his opportunity in 2014 and ended up sweeping the boards at the club’s end of year awards ceremony. A five-time league title winner.

LM: Daryl Horgan (2016)

The little Galwegian magician lit-up the magical 2016 journey, his goals against Cork City and Zenit St. Petersburg standing apart. A technically sublime wideman, his jinking and weaving in possession were sights to behold in full flight. Won the third of his championship medals, before moving to Preston North End and on to Hibernian. Made his Ireland senior debut while at Dundalk.

CF: Jimmy Hasty (62-63)

An automatic inclusion in the forward line given the incredible player he was. Caused astonishment among spectators when making his Dundalk debut, the one-armed Belfast man would become a club icon, scoring 103 goals in 170 appearances across six seasons. Hit the net in Zurich in 1963 and the crossbar shortly afterwards. His recruitment must go down as former chairman Jim Malone’s best piece of business.

CF: Danny Hale (66-67)

Dundalk’s leading goalscorer, with 28, in the third of the title-winning seasons. Hit the net 43 times in 81 appearances across two campaigns. Described by the late Jim Murphy as a “resilient, durable, a skilful ball player, ever on the move, deceptively fast, and difficult to dispossess, he had all the attributes of the great scorers.”

SUB: Gerry McCourt (32-33)

Captain of Dundalk’s first title winning team, McCourt is said to have scored some vital goals through that campaign

SUB: Tom McNulty (94-95)

Another Lilywhites legend and a regular registrar of significant goals on the way to the title in both the 1991 and 1995 seasons.

SUB: Patrick Hoban (2018)

Edging towards the club’s all-time leading goalscorers’ crown, Patrick Hoban was simply electric in the first season of his second spell at Oriel Park.

Why don’t you have a go at selecting a Dundalk team and three subs, made up of one player from each of the club’s 14 top-flight title wins? And when you’ve your men picked, make sure to forward it to sports editor Caoimhín Reilly for publication by emailing sport@dundalkdemocrat.ie.