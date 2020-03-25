Louth GAA's 'club month' postponed along with other events

All Louth GAA's April fixtures have been cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Adult league games were due to be played throughout the final spring month, but they have now been shelved in line with government policy.

April's County Board meeting has also been postponed.

The last match played in the county was on March 16, Wolfe Tones' Kevin Mullen Shield quarter-final win over John Mitchel's.

Louth LGFA have followed suit, with no matches to take place until at least the end of April. It follows yesterday's decision to declare the Lidl National League null and void for this year.