Louth and Monaghan kennels enjoy success at Dundalk Stadium

One run came to an end at Dundalk Stadium over the weekend, while another failed to progress as expected. Groveshill Echo was on to a six-timer when she lined up for a 525, but this time couldn’t get in a blow. Instead, victory went to Steely Suspect, running for Catherine Kerr’s Castleblayney kennel.

That was on Friday night. Twenty-four hours later Dear Oh Dear was a 2/5 chance to win the novice Stadium 400 final, having the previous week created a huge impression on her debut, winning by almost 10 lengths in a much superior time to the others lined up against her.

However, the 58-pounder with breeding to die for, was never in the picture. She went off slowly and after that couldn’t get involved in a race dominated by the litter-comrades, Nice White Paws and Nicebrindle Lady, representing Michael Webb’s Termonfeckin establishment. Victory went to the former in a photo with her litter-sister.

If ever the glorious uncertainty of racing was highlighted it was here. But Dear Oh Dear’s career will still create interest, and don’t be surprised if Groveshill Echo rediscovered the winning touch.

The trial stake for entry into the hugely prestigious and massively-endowed Con & Annie Kirby Puppy Stake at Limerick in a few weeks’ time was the Friday card’s feature, and victory here victory went to Kilara Icon, trained by Derby winner, Robert Gleeson. The English-owned dog clocked 28.58.

But smart as that time was, Kilara’s Shannonside task is put in perspective by her last line of form going into Friday night’s race. It read; Limerick, Feb 29, btn 12.25l Newinn Taylor in 28.23, 525 Limerick.

That was Newinn Taylor’s eighth win in an unbeaten career, and as it’s almost certain he’ll also be in the Kirby line-up, Kilara Icon and the rest will have their work cut out. Newinn Taylor is long-odds favourite for the Irish Derby.

Also featured on Friday night’s card was the final of the Stadium 525 final. The Rockmarshal runner, Declan and John Byrne’s Dryland Tiger, was 7/4 favourite to collect, and he duly obliged, winning by two-and-a-half lengths from Drumdoit Casper in 29.21, a nice improvement on his semi-final run.

Mid-Louth’s Eugene and Owenie Duffy continued the fine run of late on Saturday night, with their home-bred Samara Sky making every post a winning one in a 525. This was the blue-brindled’s first win on her third outing.