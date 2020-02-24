Arthur Boyle and Seamus Casey dog continues to star at Dundalk Stadium

It will be a few months before Dublin senior footballers will be in the mix for six, but it should be well before then when Groveshill Echo finds herself in a similar situation.

This column’s headline-maker of a week ago, lauded for her achievement in scoring a fourth successive win, was out again on Saturday night last at the local stadium.

She wasn’t given that big of a hike in grade, but still had formidable opposition, running over her favoured 525 distance.

Well, this most consistent sort, the property of Arthur Boyle and Seamus Casey and trained by the latter at his Channonrock kennel, did it again, and, par for the course you might say, she waited until very late on before finding her way to the front and hadn’t much to spare at the line.

Groveshill won by a half-length, which is similar to the biggest dividing margin she’s had in two other of her five wins on the trot. The other two? A neck and a short-head.

Lucky? No, most of all game, because as she showed on her latest outing, the daughter of Aero Majestic and Echo Mary wouldn’t have achieved so much if she wasn’t up for the fight.

She was led by upwards on four lengths down the back by the fast-starting Tammen Trooper, and after that had Hatmore Ava to contend with.

Three of them went to the line together, and it was Groveshill who showed the greater resolve in getting over it in front. Her time of 29.08 won’t lead to a serious hike in grade.

While there should be more to come from Groveshill Echo, another from a local kennel has run his last race.

Well Brother, owned in partnership by bookmaker Barney O’Hare and Ambrose Quinn, who trains the dog at his Dromiskin kennel, is being retired, and, really, he couldn’t have gone out on a brighter note.

The son of Vans Escalade and Razldazl Lily was a runner in a 360 on Saturday night, and after making a swift exit from two made the race his own.

He got to the first bend in front of his three opponents and after that went further and further in front, winning by almost six lengths to bring his tally of firsts to 11.

John Downey had another scorer for his Tullyallen kennel, Forest Superior winning a 400 by a half-length.

This was two from two for the two-year-old, and given his breeding, you’d expect that his very best to come is in longer distances.