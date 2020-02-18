GROUP E | Mary's and Hunterstown prevail as Kilkerley and Mattock remain winless in Sheelan Cup

Paddy Sheelan Cup Group E

Hunterstown Rovers 1-10 Kilkerley Emmets 0-5

Kilkerley went into the game hoping to build on their draw with Mattock Rangers during the week, but it was Rovers who bounced back from their defeat to St. Mary’s as they claimed a first win of the campaign.

Scoring was at a premium in the opening period as the teams managed to score just two points apiece, but it was Hunterstown who claimed the only goal of the game when Brendan Lennon found the back of the net.

The game was still up for grabs in the second half, but Glen Mathews took centre stage as he added five points to his opening point in the first half to inspire victory.

Hunterstown Rovers: Niall Carrie; Richie Cunningham, Patrick Taaffe, Martin Lennon; David Finn, Muiris O Suilleabhain, Paddy Mooney, Jason Monaghan, Marc Ward; Glen Mathews (0-6), Paul Carrie (0-1), Brendan Lennon (1-2); Colm Murphy, Alan Landy (0-1), Dean Burns

Subs: Jamie Ward, Paddy Matthews, Phelim McQuillan, Caolán McCabe, Conor O’Brien

Kilkerley Emmets: Callum Mulholland; Barra McCarthy, Neil Mulholland, Cormac Bellew; Emmet Hughes, Ciarán McGlynn, Connor Kirk; Ciarán Bellew, Rian Hand (0-1); Patrick Murtagh, Tadhg McEnaney (0-4), Shaun McElroy; Ewan McEnteggart, Seán Hand, Fintan Brady.

Subs: Cillian Quigley, Aaron Crawford, Killian Kampes, Ultan McEnaney, James Bellew, Conor Quigley

Referee: Declan Dunne (John Mitchel’s)

Ardee St. Mary's 1-14 Mattock Rangers 1-4

St. Mary’s moved to the top of Group E of the Paddy Sheelan Cup after overcoming the challenge of Mattock Rangers at Darver on Sunday evening.

Mattock, who began their campaign with a draw against Kilkerley, were looking to build on that result and made an encouraging start when they struck for an early goal through Ben Watters.

However, that proved somewhat of a false dawn as Mary’s soon took control with Jonathan Commins and Karl Gillespie among the point scorers, while a goal from Cian Commins had their side leading, 1-7 to 1-2, at the break.

The second half saw Mary’s remain on top and they stretched the advantage to 10 points at the end, with Mattock only able to add two further points to their tally.

Ardee St. Mary’s: James McGillick; Jay Crawley, Donal McKenny, Wayne Matthews; Kian Moran (0-1), Karl Faulkner, Jonathan Commins (0-4); RJ Callaghan, Eimhin Keenan; Carl Gillespie (0-6), Ciarán Keenan (0-2), Paudy Clarke; Cian Commins (1-0), Darren Clarke, Evan Malone

Subs: Conor Gillespie, Niall Eccles, Conor Keenan, Jamie Rooney, Ronan Carroll

Mattock Rangers: Mike Englishby; Alan Caraher, Cathal Clarke, Ben Quaile; Brendan Leacy, Terry Donegan, Ben Markey; Adrian Reid (0-1), Jason Condon; Shane Hickey, Cathal Fleming (0-1), Jack Thompson; Ben Watters (1-1), Seán Clarke, Oisín McKenna (0-1)

Subs: Cillian Hickey, Andy Lee, John Reid, Craig Englishby, Ciarán Maguire

Referee: Brian Brady (Kilkerley Emmets)

OTHER RESULTS: Mattock Rangers 1-12 Kilkerley Emmets 0-15 (Tadhg McEnaney scored 0-11 for Emmets)

Last week: Ardee St. Mary's defeat Hunterstown Rovers.