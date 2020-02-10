Ambrose Quinn and Martina McCann keep Dromiskin kennel ticking over at Dundalk Stadium

Drumcrow Linnet, Speed Winner and Monleek Ohio got a mention in last week’s report from Dundalk Stadium, and are again in the news, wearing a winner’s mantle. The first-named had the expected easy win in the final of a novice stake on Friday night, and on the same card, Speed Winner and Monleek Ohio also had follow-up wins.

Speed Winner is shaping like the one who could head the Laurence Jones kennel’s challenge for Bar One Irish Sprint Cup honours. Yes, this two-bend Classic is a long way off, but if staying healthy and continuing to make progress, the home-bred could be nicely placed to emulate kennelmate, Heisman, who was successful for Brian and Laurence Jones in 2017.

The dark brindle was a replacement for the absent Wanadoo for his latest win, the fifth of his 14-race career. His winning time of 21.18 was his fastest ever for the 400, and he did it without the help of a flying start. But he was fast up, and after taking a slight lead at the bend, raced away to win by five lengths.

Running over the 525, Drumcrow Linnet won by an even bigger margin, recording 29.16. No surprise there, but even at odds of 4/6, he looked great value for those who like to trade at odds-on.

Monleek Ohio made it two 525 wins on-the-trot for John Downey’s Tullyallen kennel, taking over from the fast-starting Izzys Blake at the second turn before going on to win from Foxdale Blue in 29.22.

On the same card, Ambrose Quinn and Martina McCann kept their Dromiskin kennel ticking over with Tammen Trooper prevailing over the standard distance, putting just over five lengths between himself and his nearest rival in 28.92. And in the concluding 400, Kieran Hicks’ Drogheda runner, Surprise Me Now landed a tidy gamble, winning by just under a length in 21.66.

Groveshill Echo was game as she eked out a narrow win in a 525 on Saturday night, when wind and rain made it difficult for the contestants and ruled out smart times. Owned in partnership by Dowdallshill veteran, Arthur Boyle, and Seamus Casey, who trains the daughter of Vans Escalade at his Channonrock base, Groveshill was nicely placed going down the back.

She had plenty of work to do before edging in front turning in, and then had to hold the late challenge of the favourite, Moyola Toto. A half-length separated them in 29.35.

The 12-race card was completed with Walkaway Joe scoring for Michael Kelly’s Clogherhead establishment. This youngster won a novice 400 final on his second outing, and was stepped up in distance, taking on more experienced campaigners. The Laughil Blake dog was equal to the task, winning by a length-and-a-half from another from the Jones kennel, Speed Test, in a time, 29.81, that can be ignored given the conditions in which the race was run.