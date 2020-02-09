President's Cup
President's Cup clash of Dundalk FC and Shamrock Rovers postponed
President's Cup
Today's President's Cup clash of Dundalk FC and Shamrock Rovers has been postponed "in the interest of safety". (Pic: Sportsfile)
Today's President's Cup clash of Dundalk FC and Shamrock Rovers has been postponed "in the interest of safety".
The game at Oriel Park was due to kick-off at 3pm, but after heavy overnight rain and bleak weather forecasts, the season's curtain-raiser if off.
President's Cup Final postponed— SSE Airtricity League (@SSEAirtricityLg) February 9, 2020
The FAI, in conjunction with @DundalkFC, have decided to postpone today’s President’s Cup final between Dundalk and @ShamrockRovers in the interest of safety.
Discussions on a new date for the fixture will take place in due course. #LOI pic.twitter.com/c1PbL7Br4v
Discussions over a re-fixture date are to take place in due course.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on