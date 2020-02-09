President's Cup clash of Dundalk FC and Shamrock Rovers postponed

Today's President's Cup clash of Dundalk FC and Shamrock Rovers has been postponed "in the interest of safety".

The game at Oriel Park was due to kick-off at 3pm, but after heavy overnight rain and bleak weather forecasts, the season's curtain-raiser if off.

President's Cup Final postponed



The FAI, in conjunction with @DundalkFC, have decided to postpone today’s President’s Cup final between Dundalk and @ShamrockRovers in the interest of safety.



Discussions on a new date for the fixture will take place in due course. #LOI pic.twitter.com/c1PbL7Br4v — SSE Airtricity League (@SSEAirtricityLg) February 9, 2020

Discussions over a re-fixture date are to take place in due course.