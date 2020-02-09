President's Cup

President's Cup clash of Dundalk FC and Shamrock Rovers postponed

Today's President's Cup clash of Dundalk FC and Shamrock Rovers has been postponed "in the interest of safety". (Pic: Sportsfile)

Today's President's Cup clash of Dundalk FC and Shamrock Rovers has been postponed "in the interest of safety".

The game at Oriel Park was due to kick-off at 3pm, but after heavy overnight rain and bleak weather forecasts, the season's curtain-raiser if off.

Discussions over a re-fixture date are to take place in due course.