Dundalk FC agree to sign Serbian midfielder

Dundalk FC have reached an agreement for the transfer of Serbian midfielder Stefan Colovic.

The 25-year-old currently plays for Proleter Novi Sad, a top-flight club in his native land.

A move is subject to international clearance and the receipt of all work permits and visa requirements, with The Lilywhites saying they "will keep supporters updated in due course".

It's believed Colovic is to sign a two-year deal, with the option of a third.