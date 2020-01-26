Popular Owenie and Eugene Duffy combination on the mark at Dundalk Stadium

The popular father and son combination of Owenie and Eugene Duffy were on the mark at Dundalk Stadium last Friday night, sending out the well backed Le Bugue to score a fine sprint win.

A dog that showed plenty of promises when he first hit the track last year without finding a winning bracket in any of his three races, Le Bugue then had his career interrupted by injury.

But with careful handling by his Reaghstown connections – both former Westerns GFC stalwarts – the tidily-built black son of Taylors Sky and Glow Dubh was produced in fine fettle for his return to racing and made no mistake, breaking in front and staying there for a near two-length 360 win in 19.08.

Also on the mark was John Downey’s Tullyallen kennel. Monleek Wichita enjoyed no luck in recent outings, rarely getting a clear run; but on this occasion he took matters in control from the start, and maintaining a relentless gallop, got to the line just over three lengths clear of his nearest rival, clocking a night’s fastest 28.76 for the standard distance.

The semi-finals of the Stadium Unraced 525 were dominated by County Tyrone runners. Lard Head won the opener for Martin McAliskey in 29.35 and was followed home by another representing the Red Hand, Altmore Nidge. The latter’s owner, Pat Hanna, also had the runner-up in the second semi, Altmore Swift chasing home the Cavan tracker, Andy Jaxx.

There’s nothing much between the sextet going into the this weekend’s final, but having made up a lot of ground to win his semi, Lard Head can do the trick, especially if he gets a smart exit.

Saturday night’s card, held over from the previous week, had a number of non-runners, among them John Downey’s Forest Supreme, a semi-final winner in the January 400. In the Tullyallen dog’s absence, Michael Kelly’s charge, Walkaway Joe, was made a 2/1 chance to take the top prize. And what an impressive winner the Clogherhead dog proved to be.

Led out by Boombox, Walkaway had two lengths to make up at the corner, but showing fine acceleration in the home straight, got up to win by three lengths, recording a decent 21.60. That was only his second race, and it will be interesting to see how he fares when moved up in distance, as is most likely.