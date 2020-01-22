Dundalk FC defender departs the club on-loan

Cameron Dummigan has joined Irish League side Crusaders on-loan until June 30.

The Lurgan-born defender, who joined Dundalk at the beginning of 2019, has impressed since coming to Oriel Park, despite limited opportunities.

Dummigan, a Northern Ireland underage international, was behind Seán Gannon in the pecking order, with the latter enjoying arguably his finest campaign last year.

The 23-year-old featured in Friday night's friendly victory over UCD, but hasn't travelled with the squad to Spain for their pre-season trip, which got underway this afternoon, a 2-1 defeat against CFR Cluj of Romania.