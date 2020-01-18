Louth GAA football development committee meet for the first time

The newly-appointed football development committee met for the first time on Friday night to review and discuss Louth GAA.

Assembled by county chairman Peter Fitzpatrick, the delegation identified four areas for further attention, namely: Academy squads; primary schools and underage; coaching the coaches; post-primary, third- level and U19/U20.

Four working groups have been set-up and will present findings on February 17.

Committee: Seamus O’Hanlon, Alan Page, Colin Kelly, Eamonn McEneaney, John Levins, JP Rooney, David Brennan, Derek Crilly, Michael Matthews, Shane Lennon, Martin Farrelly, David Reilly, Pat Mulligan, Pat Butterly, Ray Finnegan and Ken Rooney.